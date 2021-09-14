Crookston Community Calendar September 15 and on

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Community Calendar

Wednesday, September 15

• Golden Link Senior Center free movie “Paul Blart Mall Cop” at 1 p.m.

• Girl Scouts free event from 5-6:30 p.m. at the Golden Link Senior Center

• RiverView Health Type 2 Diabetes Support Group will meet from 5-6 p.m. via Zoom. Call Laura at 281-9589 for more info.

• Crookston Eagles Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m.

Thursday, September 16

• Crookston Airport Commission will meet at 7 a.m. at City Hall in the council chambers

• Pirates Swimming Invitational at 5:30 p.m. at the Crookston Community Pool

• Pirates Volleyball vs. Norman County East at 7:15 p.m. at the CHS Gym

• Crookston Eagles Club Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 17

• Pirates Football vs. Hawley at 7 p.m. at UMN Crookston Ed Widseth Football Field

• Fundraising Rummage Sale for Prairie Skyline Foundation: “We always have the most unusual items donated by our supporters! We will be on the lawn Sept 17th from 9 am to 5 pm and again on Sept 18th from 9 am to 4 pm at 323 Houston Ave. Linens, army boots, furniture, Mexican cookbooks and decor, children's books, vintage wedding dress, Fall and Christmas decor too. Don't miss it!”

• Crookston Eagles Club Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

• 2021 American Crystal Sugar Beet Shootout at Crookston Sports Center: Boys level 11 Sept. 17-19, Boys levels 9/10 Sept. 24-26. For more info, call Kristy Swanson at 218-470-0423.

• Band “Kissing Company” will play at Crooks Club at 9 p.m.

Saturday, September 18

• UMN Crookston Alumni Baseball Game and NSIC Tournament Final Four Recognition: UMC Teambacker Tailgate from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., Recognition at 10:30 a.m. plus an honor for former player Trevor Buttermore who passed away in 2020, game first pitch at 11 a.m., Alumni Social from 4-7 p.m. at the Crookston Inn.

• Crookston Eagles Club Bingo at 3:30 p.m.

Monday, September 20

• Golden Link Senior Center “Sit, Stand & Dance” class at 2 p.m.

• Park Board will meet at 4:45 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers

• Special Crookston City Council Ways & Means Committee meeting at 6 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers

• Crookston Eagles Club Burger Night from 5:30-7 p.m.

• CHS Homecoming Week - Monday (Jersey Day): Coronation Day at 1 p.m., Tuesday (Frat vs. Farmer): Boy’s Volleyball at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday (Multiples Day): Powder Puff Football at 6:30 p.m. at CHS football field, Thursday (Color Wars), Friday (Pirate Pride): Pepfest 2:30 p.m., Football game 6 p.m., Dance 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Tuesday, September 21

• Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority (CHEDA) will meet at 7 a.m. at Valley Tech Park

• Polk County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. at the Government Center

• Celebrate the Young Child Collaborative “Imagine if you were…” will be held from 5:30-7 p.m. at Wildwood Park. A light dinner will be served and there will be fun stations, puppet shows, art and more.

• Planning Commission meeting cancelled due to lack of agenda items

Wednesday, September 22

• Golden Link Senior Center free movie “Zoo Keeper” at 1 p.m.

Thursday, September 23

• Crookston Eagles Club Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 24

• Sod House Theater “Arla Mae’s Booyah Wagon” play will start at 6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Square free of cost

• Crookston Eagles Club Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 25

• Crookston Eagles Club Bingo at 3:30 p.m.

• Band “No Stone Unturned” with CHS alumni will play from 7-10 p.m. at Drafts Sports Bar & Grill. There’s no charge for the event.

Monday, September 27

• Crookston City Council will meet at 7 p.m. at City Hall in the council chambers

Tuesday, September 28

• Polk County Board of Commissioners will meet at 8 a.m. at the Government Center

Monday, October 18

• Clothesline Project and Sexual Abuse Awareness display in the UMN Crookston Sargeant Student Center through October 22. Masks are required indoors on campus.

Tuesday, October 19

• United Way of Crookston Soup & Chili Cookoff from 5:30-7 p.m. at Crookston High School in the Commons. $5 per person and ages 5 and under are free. Donations accepted. Stay for the Pirate volleyball game vs. Roseau.

Thursday, October 21

• “The Everly Set”, a Crookston Civic Music League presentation, will perform at 7 p.m. at Crookston High School in the auditorium. Admission is by season ticket only and to buy tickets visit www.crookstoncivicmusicleague.com. Cost for season tickets are $45 for adults and $15 for kids. Call Elaine Metzger at 281-2681 for more info.

Sunday, October 31

• Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) presents the second annual “Historic Halloween Candy Hunt” from 5-6:30 p.m. in downtown Crookston. Watch for more information on their Facebook page.

ONGOING:

Funds2Orgs Shoe Drive for the Care and Share of Crookston will accept shoe donations through November 30. Donation sites in Crookston are Trinity Lutheran Church, Hardware Hank, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, Benedictine Living Community Summit, Cathedral Church, RiverView Health, Wesley United Methodist Church, and First Presbyterian Church. Call Faye Overgaard at 218-289-1400 for more info.