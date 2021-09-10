Rally Sunday at Trinity Lutheran Church seeking shoe donations for the Care and Share

Times Report

Crookston Times

Rally Sunday will be held Sept. 12 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston and they'll be seeking donations of new and used shoes for the Care & Share. They're also seeking donations of new socks and underwear for children and adults as part of their National Youth Gathering campaign and hoping to fill in with school supplies for local elementary schools.

“Let Us Stand Up Together!” is the fall theme at Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston and Rally Sunday will have an upbeat ‘back to church’ feel and begins with worship at 9:00 a.m. People will experience a mix of contemporary and traditional music, a baptism, a children’s message, an introduction to new Shared Pastor Michael Ozaki, and Holy Communion.

Activities follow worship with a variety of stations for people to experience and share God’s love in church, community, and the world. There will be art projects, service opportunities, card writing for National Guard members and healthcare workers, and ability to donate to a number of causes to your liking. Coffee and rolls will be served in the fellowship hall.

"Please bring your checkbooks as we will be raising dollars for Lutheran Disaster Response to provide support to those affected by earthquakes in Haiti and hurricane recovery in the United States. These are simply opportunities and you are encouraged to only give to those things you feel called to share. Take time in your household to talk about what areas you would like to give to and join together in making it a fun way of experiencing the faith practice of giving. See you in church!" said organizers.