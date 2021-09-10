Crookston Public Library's "Reading by the Red" Book Club to Discuss "Circe" September 28

Submitted

Crookston Times

The Crookston Public Library is inviting readers to join its new book club, Reading by the Red, which invites adults of all ages to meet in the library's beautiful River Room to discuss a variety of widely-read books. The September title will be Circe by Madeline Miller and the discussion will be held Tuesday, September 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Cookies and refreshments will be provided.

The Crookston Public Library is a location of Lake Agassiz Regional Library, which is a consolidated LINK Site system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org, and the library’s app, LARL Mobile, is available in the iTunes and Google Play stores for free download.