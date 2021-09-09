UMC Teambacker Tailgate this Sunday, September 12

Submitted by UMN Crookston

Crookston Times

UMC Teambacker Tailgate, UMN Crookston Soccer Field

Sunday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Join the UMC Teambackers for a tailgate to kick off the women's soccer home opener against Michigan Technological University.

Game time is at 1 p.m., tailgate begins at 11:30 a.m. Come cheer on the Golden Eagle Soccer team.

Brats, burgers, dogs and refreshments served, free will offering, everyone is welcome.

Consider a Teambackers membership, your contribution will help support athletic initiatives and scholarships at UMN Crookston. Contact Michelle Christopherson at mchristo@umn.edu or 218.281.8369