UMC Teambacker Tailgate this Sunday, September 12
Submitted by UMN Crookston
Crookston Times
UMC Teambacker Tailgate, UMN Crookston Soccer Field
Sunday, September 12 at 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.
Join the UMC Teambackers for a tailgate to kick off the women's soccer home opener against Michigan Technological University.
Game time is at 1 p.m., tailgate begins at 11:30 a.m. Come cheer on the Golden Eagle Soccer team.
Brats, burgers, dogs and refreshments served, free will offering, everyone is welcome.
Consider a Teambackers membership, your contribution will help support athletic initiatives and scholarships at UMN Crookston. Contact Michelle Christopherson at mchristo@umn.edu or 218.281.8369