16th Annual Lillian Bridgeford Memorial Golf Scramble to be held Sept. 18

The 16th annual Lillian Bridgeford Memorial Golf Scramble will be held September 18 at the Sandhill River Golf Course in Fertile. The four-person scramble format will tee off at 10:30 a.m.

A minimum donation of $75 ($50 for club members) is requested for 18 holes of golf & 1⁄2 cart, plus a chance to win prizes.

"Come out and have some fun and help us raise some money for the fight against cancer!" organizers said.

All proceeds go to Hospice of the Red River Valley.

To register, contact John Bridgeford at 218-280-5369 or email leanpackaging@gmail.com