Weekend events include Pioneer Day, Harvest Festival, King of Trails, Chalk It Up & more

Starting Saturday, September 11, multiple events will be happening in Crookston to mark the end of summer and beginning of fall. Here's a look at what's happening:

King of Trails citywide rummage sales - The Crookston Chamber of Commerce is once again hosting the King of Trails (historic highway 75 scenic byway) city wide rummage sales Saturday, September 11. There are nine listed sales in various parts of town with a variety of items available. Times, locations and descriptions are listed and available in the September 4 edition of the Valley Shopper and (starting Sept. 10) at local convenience stores.

20th Anniversary of 9/11 Remembrance Display at Crookston Fire Department - A display will be shown outside the Crookston fire hall on Saturday, September 11 in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. A private ceremony will also be held for current and former firefighters, law enforcement, first responders and their families with the Crookston VFW Auxiliary and Crookston Veterans Council offering invocation, honor guard and rifle squad salute, and closing prayer. Moments of silence will be acknowledged.

Chalk It Up and Queen City Art Festival - On Saturday, September 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the sixth annual free Chalk It Up event and Queen City Art Festival will be held downtown at 2nd St. and Main with art, music, food and more. Art stations include chalk art with featured artists and open space for the public, tie-dye creations with the Crookston Rotary Club, rock painting with the Kiwanis Pioneer 100s, sticker-making with Sok Leng Tan, leather activities with Devoge Designs, hair chalking by the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, essential oil aromatherapy bracelet making with Diane Seddon (additional cost), and more. Music will be offered by George French and brass ensemble Tae Quando. Alexandria, MN food truck "The Good Burger...and More" will be onsite as well as pop-up lemonade stands from 2021 Ox Cart Days Kids Lemonade Stand Contest participants.

Pioneer Day at the Polk County Museum - On Sunday, September 12 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. the Polk County Historical Society will host their annual Pioneer Day at the Polk County Museum. Admission is free and there will be a free bus running from the museum to the Sugarbeet Museum's Harvest Festival across the road. The event opens with lunch being served plus exhibits, tours and demonstrations throughout the day. Activities include the "Hit & Miss" engines, spinning wheel demo, fry bread demo, blacksmithing demo, free wagon rides, Sun Country & You petting zoo, plus music by the O'Neil Family musicians, Alex Conwell and The Woodpicks.

Harvest Festival at the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Museum - The 16th annual Harvest Festival will be held Sunday, September 12 from 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Museum. Admission is free and activities include the beet harvest at 11 a.m. and tractor pull at 12 p.m. A food truck will be onsite for lunch, people movers available and many items will be on display. Migrant families will also be honored. A free bus will run between the Sugarbeet Museum and Polk County Museum during those events.