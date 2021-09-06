Pioneer Day returns to Polk County Museum September 12

Times Report

The heritage of the Red River Valley will be celebrated at Pioneer Day on Sunday, September 12, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Polk County Museum in Crookston. There will be free entertainment, demonstrations and displays. Everyone is welcome.

Lunch, pie and ice cream will be available in the Centennial Building.

Randy Oberg, a professional blacksmith from Grand Rapids, will be demonstrating traditional blacksmithing techniques in the blacksmith shop.

The O’Neil family of musicians/cloggers will be in the Centennial Building at 1 p.m.

Horse drawn wagon rides around the museum grounds start at 1 p.m. The horses are owned by Clayton and Kristen Vetter of Point Paradise Stables, East Grand Forks.

Fiddlers Double The Trouble, twins Aidan and Luc Wrigley, along with their father, Rob, of Winnipeg, Manitoba, are scheduled to entertain at 2 p.m. in the Centennial Building.

The WoodPicks, perennial favorites at Pioneer Day, will be performing at 3 p.m. in Hafslo Church. The Thief River Falls based group plays an acoustic mix of gospel, bluegrass, country and Americana music with original songs as well.

The Sun Country & You Petting Zoo will be set up on the museum grounds.

A free shuttle bus will run between the Polk County Museum and the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Museum’s Harvest Festival.

The end-of-the-season celebration at the museum is sponsored by the Polk County Historical Society.