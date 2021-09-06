Assisted Living Week at Benedictine Crookston September 12-18

Times Report

Crookston Times

Benedictine Living Community in Crookston will be celebrating National Assisted Living Week September 12-18 with activities, music, presentations, and more. Here is a list of what's happening:

Sunday, Sept. 12 - Sundaes on Sunday with the Crookston High School Leo Club (Wear Blue Day)

Monday, Sept. 13 - Presentation by Molly Simmons from Choice Therapy at 2 p.m., Movie at 3 p.m. (Wear Pink/Red Day)

Tuesday, Sept. 14 - Music by Kathy Erickson at 2 p.m. (Wear Yellow Day)

Wednesday, Sept. 15 - Arts & Crafts with Melissa Groven at 10 a.m., Presentation by Crookston City Administrator Amy Finch at 2 p.m. (Wear Orange Day)

Thursday, Sept. 16 - Presentation by University of Minnesota Crookston Ag Instructor Sara at 2 p.m. followed by wine tasting (Wear Purple Day)

Friday, Sept. 17 - Made to order omelettes at 7:30 a.m., Bingo at 2 p.m. (Wear Green Day)

Saturday, Sept. 18 - Watch Minnesota Twins vs Toronto Blue Jays baseball game at 3:07 p.m. (Wear MN Sports Apparel Day)