Presentation featuring Keng Dechawuth scheduled at Climax Public Library September 16

The Climax Public Library will host a talk featuring local entrepreneur Keng Dechawuth on the topic of reinvention. Keng will share his story, which took him from his beginnings in Thailand with the Thai Army to his journey establishing, managing and eventually moving on from numerous area restaurants.

Keng most recently bought a homestead in rural Minnesota and established Puposky Pearl, a mushroom growing business. He has many stories to share! Keng will present at the Climax Public Library on Thursday, September 16 at 6:00 p.m. His presentation is offered free-of-charge and all are welcome.

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.