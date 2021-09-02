Crookston Music Trip cancelled for 2022

Times Report

The Crookston Music Trip Parents Organization (Crookston High School Music Trip) has made the difficult decision to cancel the trip that the current sophomores, juniors, and seniors were supposed to take in March 2022.

"The decision was made after the number of kids that were planning on going dropped below 60 students, which is over 100 below the previous trips, making performing as the marching band, choir, and orchestra difficult," said organizers.

The other concern is the re-emergence of COVID and the delta variant.

The committee chair, Chris Fee, said the decision is for two reasons, “Low numbers and COVID are the reasons why we have decided to cancel the trip. Believe me, this wasn’t an easy decision to make for us parents on the board. We went back and forth for several meetings over the summer, but with COVID causing problems once again, we decided to cancel the trip."

"COVID has had a terrible effect on music classes across the country because they weren’t allowed to do anything the past year," he added. "Crookston is no different.”

The group will be refunding money to students that are currently enrolled in music and have reached the goal of $1,500 that they were supposed to have in their account over a year ago. A parent/student meeting will be held in a couple of weeks and money will be distributed back to the students at that time.

KROX and the Crookston Times, along with the music teachers will have the meeting information when they get all the refund checks completed.

"If a kid is NOT currently enrolled in music, they won’t be getting money back," said organizers. "ONLY students currently enrolled in music and those that had raised the $1,500 total or more because they were the only ones planning on going on the trip still."

All other questions will be answered at the refund meeting in a few weeks.

The CMTPO is still planning a music trip in March of 2024 for the current sixth through ninth graders. There will be no fall frozen food sale this year, but there will be a spring frozen food sale.

Stay tuned for more information on the next planned trip.