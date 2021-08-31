Public invited to Bernie L. Lieder bridge naming September 7

Times Report

The Polk County Highway Department would like to invite the public to the naming of the Bernie L. Lieder Memorial Bridge. The re-naming of the Gentilly Bridge to honor former Polk County Engineer/NACE President/MN State House of Representative Bernie L. Lieder will take place on September 7, 2021, at 1:30 PM.

Traffic will be detoured on CSAH 11 and CSAH 46 starting at 12:00 PM on September 7, 2021 due to the ceremony.

Parking at the bridge will be limited so make sure to ride share if you can.