Ox Cart Days 2021 contest winners for pizza eating, talent show, lip sync and more

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Ox Cart Days 2021 had many contests and competitions including the return of the Happy Joe's Pizza Eating Contest, Talent Show, Lip Sync Contest, Kids Lemonade Stand Contest, Supermarket Sweep, Road Rally, Ribfest, Kids Tractor Pull, Medallion Hunt, Rotary Duck Drop and more.

Here are some of the winners of those activities:

• Winner of the pizza eating contest was Dan Erdman, who was the returning champ from 2019.

• Talent Show winners included Abigail Bruley (1st place), Monroe Shockman (2nd), and "Nacho Average Squad" (3rd) with Asher Vigness, Bladen Melsa, Beau Smith, Harrison Cameron, Ethan Weiss and Jameson Reese.

• Lip Sync Contest winners were Aryanna Ostgaard (1st) and "The Rock & Rollers" (2nd) with Nolan Kuchan, Asher Vigness, Bladen Melsa, Beau Smith, Harrison Cameron and Jameson Reese.

• Kids Lemonade Stand Contest winners: Jeorgia & Jordi's Sweet Lemonade won for Best Tasting lemonade, Little Villagers Daycare won for Best Decor/Theme for their "Despicable Me" display, plus the Benedictine Living Community judges also awarded "Mission/Values" winners to Remembering 9/11 lemonade stand, Best Friends lemonade stand and Life Life with Zest lemonade stand.

• Supermarket Sweep winner was Cindy Ansbacher who competed against Nancy Hanson.

• Road Rally winners were Montagues Crew with 19,950 points and a tie for second place with Roblox Crew and Baatz Crew with 18,050 points each.

• Ribfest winner was Erickson's Smokehouse of Fertile

• 124 kids competed in the Tractor Pull and the winners were: Gus Kollin (1st place for four-year-olds), Kaicen Cuell (1st place for five-year-olds), Lane Krueger (1st place for six-year-olds), Corbin Callier (1st place for seven-year-olds), Alle Kollin (1st place for eight-year-olds), Brooklyn Hoffman (1st place for nine-year-olds), Brady Samuelson (1st place for ten-year-olds), Daniel Jacobson (1st place for eleven-year-olds), Evan Wagner (1st place for twelve-year-olds)

• Medallion Hunt finder was Elizabeth Helgeson who found it in Carman Park at the playground after Clue #2

• Rotary Duck Drop raffle winners were Jeff Benoit, Cass Hanson and Carrie Larson