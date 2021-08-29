Chalk It Up, Queen City Art Festival returns September 11 to Downtown Crookston

Times Report

Chalk It Up and the Queen City Art Festival is returning to downtown Crookston September 11 with a list of art-focused activities. The event will be held at 2nd St. and North Main from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with interactive art stations like tie-dyeing, rock painting, hair chalking, and, of course, chalk art.

"The Good Burger" food truck will be on-site plus there will be live music on the Lions stage.

The event is sponsored by the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, Crookston Kiwanis Pioneer 100s and Crookston Rotary Club.