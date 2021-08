Summer Arts Safari delights with Frozen during Ox Cart Days week

Summer Arts Safari youth theater returned in 2021 with a presentation of "Frozen" during Ox Cart Days week. Performances were held August 20 and 21 with over 30 kids participating.

Cast:

Anna - Allysen Wagner

Elsa - Adara Ulubiyo

Kristoff - Tucker Lubinski

Olaf - Jayla Abrahamson

Hans - Harrison Cameron

Sven - Levi Kresl

Duke of Weselton - Lily Olmstead

King Agnarr - Jameson Reese

Queen Iduna - Morgan Boll

Pabbie - Delta Hodgson

Bulda - Abigail Bruley

Young Anna - Mallory Follette

Young Elsa - Mollie Wagner

Middle Anna - Raelynn Hoiseth

Middle Elsa - Lacey Follette

Handmaiden - Violet Bengtson

Housekeeper - Ruby Larson

Butler - Beau Smith

Cook - Hadleigh Bruley

Bishop and Steward - JJ Ross

Storytellers: Brea Abrahamson, Hamsini Chanda, Lyla Oman, Brigit Groven

Ensemble: Bladen Melsa, Emily Viscontie, Madilyn Hoiseth, Carrie Jensen, Narrah Clark, Ellie Rowan

Stage Manager: Abigail Westendorp

Directors: Alyssa Donacki, Charlotte Whiting, Neve Moore, Katie Heffernan, Ryan King

The Crookston Summer Arts Safari Camp is sponsored by Crookston Community Theatre and was granted by the Northwest Minnesota Arts Council.