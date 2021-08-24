Author, architect Dewey Thorbeck entertains at UMN Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Times

Author and architect Dewey Thorbeck held a discussion and book signing at the University of Minnesota Crookston during Ox Cart Days week and offered background on his work which includes being the co-architect for the University Teaching and Outreach Center and newly inducted Charles H. Casey Equine Arena that broke ground in 1992.

Before the book signing, he met with with members of the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership (DCDP) and general public to discuss Crookston's current situation and ideas for the future that include rural design, partnership with the university, how to encourage manufacturers to develop housing for market in the region, how to encourage new businesses, and economic incentives to attract young people to live in rural areas.

Thorbeck holds architectural degrees from the University of Minnesota and Yale University, and is a Fellow of the American Academy in Rome. Besides being an award-winning architect in private practice, Thorbeck has authored three books on rural design including "Rural Design: A New Design Discipline", "Agricultural Landscapes: Seeing Rural Through Design", and "Architecture and Agriculture: A Rural Design Guide."