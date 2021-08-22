Ox Cart Days - Miss Crookston 2021 crowned

Times Report

Crookston Times

Hayden Winjum was crowned the 2021 Miss Crookston on August 20 during the pageant held at Crookston High School over the Ox Cart Days festival. Hayden is the daughter of Leah and Chris Winjum and also won for her talent, personal interview and on-stage presence.

In a surprising twist, a tie was called for 1st Runner Up which was given to both Aleah Bienek and Ellie Nesseth. Aleah is the daughter of Jean Ann and Dacian Bienek, and Ellie is the daughter of Brandi and Ben Nesseth.

Additional honors given were Miss Congeniality, the Freedom Award and evening gown winner to contestant Clara Meyer. She is the daughter of Judy and Dave Meyer.

Other contestants included Claire Oman, daughter of Lynnea and Andy Oman, and Emma Osborn, the daughter of Jessica and Doug Osborn.