Ox Cart Days - Hershey's brought the chocolate, festival brought the fun

Hershey's chocolate company not only sent a production crew to the 2021 Ox Cart Days summer festival in Crookston, but they also sent a pallet of chocolate to be used at the Community S'mores event.

Due to the rainy forecast, Friday's events were moved to the Crookston Sports Center but that didn't dampen the mood of marshmallow roasters and s'mores makers as they stood under canopies outside next to the custom fire tables.