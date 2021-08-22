Ox Cart Days - Hershey's brought the chocolate, festival brought the fun

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

Hershey's chocolate company not only sent a production crew to the 2021 Ox Cart Days summer festival in Crookston, but they also sent a pallet of chocolate to be used at the Community S'mores event.

Due to the rainy forecast, Friday's events were moved to the Crookston Sports Center but that didn't dampen the mood of marshmallow roasters and s'mores makers as they stood under canopies outside next to the custom fire tables.

Brekken and Jennifer Tull roast marshmallows for s'mores
Jared Theis won a golden ticket in his s'mores kit which got him a University of Minnesota Crookston swag basket
Oliver family with the pallet of Hershey's chocolate
Kari Olson roasts marshmallows with her granddaughter and daughter during the Community S'mores event
Pallet of Hershey's chocolate
The Prudhommes roast marshmallows at the Community S'mores event
Roasting marshmallows for s'mores downtown Saturday