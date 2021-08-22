Crookston Central High School Class of 1979 bash

Times Report

The Crookston Central High School Class of 1979 held a "Birthday Bash" the first weekend of August in Crookston. Jolanda Anderson told the Times that a majority of their time was spent at Scobey's Pub & Crub at the Crookston Inn and they were shown great hospitality.

"Friday night we gathered at Highland Park for a time of visiting and pizza and Saturday night a group gathered at Minakwa country club to play golf," said Anderson. "Saturday evening we had dinner and dancing to 70s rock ‘n’ roll at the Crookston Inn."

She added that the group gathered at RBJ's for breakfast Sunday morning before departure and they're planning a get together for their 45th class reunion in three years, and will be getting information out to fellow classmates soon.