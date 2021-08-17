Ox Cart Days Kid's Lemonade Stand Contest kicks off

Jess Bengtson
Crookston Times

The Ox Cart Days Kids Lemonade Stand Contest kicked off the festival week and runs through Friday with over a dozen stands to visit. The stands will be judged throughout the week and prizes will be awarded to those with the "best tasting" lemonade and best decor/theme.

Here's a look at the rest of the week's lemonade stand dates/times/locations:

Wednesday, August 18

Thursday, August 19

• Remembering 9/11 - 20th Anniversary - 1104 Eickhof Blvd - 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Scobey’s Baseball Lemonade - 2200 University Avenue (Crookston Inn)

   11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Groveland Girls Lemonade - Groveland Avenue and US Hwy 2/West Sixth Street

   12:00-3:00 p.m.

• Best Friends Lemonade - 402 Fisher Avenue (Crookston H.S.) - 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, August 20

• Live Life with ZEST - 105 West 2nd Street (Shear Sisters) - 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Remembering 9/11 - 20th Anniversary - 1104 Eickhof Blvd - 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Scobey’s Baseball Lemonade - 2200 University Avenue (Crookston Inn)

   11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Cowboy Lemonade - 114 Washington Avenue - 6:00-8:00 p.m.

• The Cat’s Cup - 114 Washington Avenue - 6:00-8:00 p.m.

*** Don’t forget about the United Way Lemonade Stand Friday, August 20 at the Downtown Square starting at 5:00 p.m.***

Jordy and Jeorgia's Lemonade Stand at Minakwa Golf Course
Remembering 9/11 20th Anniversary Lemonade Stand with Austin
Stella's Lemonade Stand on Groveland