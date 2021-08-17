Ox Cart Days Kid's Lemonade Stand Contest kicks off

The Ox Cart Days Kids Lemonade Stand Contest kicked off the festival week and runs through Friday with over a dozen stands to visit. The stands will be judged throughout the week and prizes will be awarded to those with the "best tasting" lemonade and best decor/theme.

Here's a look at the rest of the week's lemonade stand dates/times/locations:

Wednesday, August 18

Thursday, August 19

• Remembering 9/11 - 20th Anniversary - 1104 Eickhof Blvd - 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Scobey’s Baseball Lemonade - 2200 University Avenue (Crookston Inn)

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Groveland Girls Lemonade - Groveland Avenue and US Hwy 2/West Sixth Street

12:00-3:00 p.m.

• Best Friends Lemonade - 402 Fisher Avenue (Crookston H.S.) - 3:00-6:00 p.m.

Friday, August 20

• Live Life with ZEST - 105 West 2nd Street (Shear Sisters) - 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

• Remembering 9/11 - 20th Anniversary - 1104 Eickhof Blvd - 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Scobey’s Baseball Lemonade - 2200 University Avenue (Crookston Inn)

11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

• Cowboy Lemonade - 114 Washington Avenue - 6:00-8:00 p.m.

• The Cat’s Cup - 114 Washington Avenue - 6:00-8:00 p.m.

*** Don’t forget about the United Way Lemonade Stand Friday, August 20 at the Downtown Square starting at 5:00 p.m.***