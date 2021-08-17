Little Miss Crookston and Junior Miss Crookston 2021 crowned

Your 2021 Little Miss Crookston and Junior Miss Crookston have been crowned! Accepting the honors were Ruby Martin for LMC and Makenna Weisse for JMC. Crookston High School's auditorium was packed for the almost three hour pageant and 19 contestants competed.

For the Little Miss Crookston pageant, Martin also won the Talent portion, On-Stage Question and People's Choice Award, Azomali Obisakin was named 1st Runner Up and won the Formalwear portion, Sophia Fee won 2nd Runner Up, and Miss Congeniality went to Delta Hodgson.

For the Junior Miss Crookston pageant, Kayelynn Volker was named 1st Runner Up, Emmagail Frantz won 2nd Runner Up, Talent and the People's Choice Award; Teagan Hovey won Formalwear, Cadence Corona won the On-Stage Question portion and Miss Congeniality went to Graceyn Kvasager.

Contestants included:

Little Miss Crookston

SidaLee Wentzel - Age 7 - Parents: Fred & Kristina Wentzel - Talent: Piano

Sophia Fee - Age 9 - Parents: Kayla Snyder and Jake Fee - Talent: Dance

Ariana Schiller - Age 8 - Parents: Adam Schiller and the late Amber Schiller - Talent: Vocal

Mercedes Bower - Age 9 - Parents: Alesha Sirek - Talent: Dance

Delta Hodgson - Age 9 - Parents: Nate & Jana Hodgson - Talent: Vocal

Ruby Martin - Age 8 - Parents: Derek & Jaclyn Martin - Talent: Comedy

Monroe Shockman - Age 7 - Parents: Miguel & Jessica Shockman - Talent: Vocal

Azomali Obisakin - Age 8 - Parents: Victor and Katya Obisakin - Talent: Vocal

Mallory Follette - Age 8 - Parents: Sarah Follette - Talent: Dance

Junior Miss Crookston

Kayelynn Volker - Age 10 - Parents: Myles & Nicole Volker - Talent: Dance/Gymnastics

Addisyn Schiller - Age 12 - Parents: Adam Schiller and the late Amber Schiller - Talent: Piano

Graceyn Kvasager - Age 12 - Parents: Ben & Amber Kvasager - Talent: Vocal

Cadence Corona - Age 11 - Parents: Larry & Tess Corona - Talent: Piano

Makenna Weisse - Age 10 - Parents: Dan & Andrea Weisse - Talent: Dance

Evelyn Gunderson - Age 12 - Parents: Grant & Gina Gunderson - Talent: Monologue

Emmagail Frantz - Age 12 - Parents: Christina Ramstad - Talent: Gymnastics

Teagan Fanfuik - Age 12 - Parents: Chad & Mindy Fanfulik - Talent: Dance

Haley Voss - Age 10 - Parents: Richard & Renee Voss - Talent: Gymnastics

Teagan Hovey - Age 10 - Parents: Josh & Amy Hovey - Talent: Dance