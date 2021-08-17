Little Miss Crookston and Junior Miss Crookston 2021 crowned
Your 2021 Little Miss Crookston and Junior Miss Crookston have been crowned! Accepting the honors were Ruby Martin for LMC and Makenna Weisse for JMC. Crookston High School's auditorium was packed for the almost three hour pageant and 19 contestants competed.
For the Little Miss Crookston pageant, Martin also won the Talent portion, On-Stage Question and People's Choice Award, Azomali Obisakin was named 1st Runner Up and won the Formalwear portion, Sophia Fee won 2nd Runner Up, and Miss Congeniality went to Delta Hodgson.
For the Junior Miss Crookston pageant, Kayelynn Volker was named 1st Runner Up, Emmagail Frantz won 2nd Runner Up, Talent and the People's Choice Award; Teagan Hovey won Formalwear, Cadence Corona won the On-Stage Question portion and Miss Congeniality went to Graceyn Kvasager.
Contestants included:
Little Miss Crookston
SidaLee Wentzel - Age 7 - Parents: Fred & Kristina Wentzel - Talent: Piano
Sophia Fee - Age 9 - Parents: Kayla Snyder and Jake Fee - Talent: Dance
Ariana Schiller - Age 8 - Parents: Adam Schiller and the late Amber Schiller - Talent: Vocal
Mercedes Bower - Age 9 - Parents: Alesha Sirek - Talent: Dance
Delta Hodgson - Age 9 - Parents: Nate & Jana Hodgson - Talent: Vocal
Ruby Martin - Age 8 - Parents: Derek & Jaclyn Martin - Talent: Comedy
Monroe Shockman - Age 7 - Parents: Miguel & Jessica Shockman - Talent: Vocal
Azomali Obisakin - Age 8 - Parents: Victor and Katya Obisakin - Talent: Vocal
Mallory Follette - Age 8 - Parents: Sarah Follette - Talent: Dance
Junior Miss Crookston
Kayelynn Volker - Age 10 - Parents: Myles & Nicole Volker - Talent: Dance/Gymnastics
Addisyn Schiller - Age 12 - Parents: Adam Schiller and the late Amber Schiller - Talent: Piano
Graceyn Kvasager - Age 12 - Parents: Ben & Amber Kvasager - Talent: Vocal
Cadence Corona - Age 11 - Parents: Larry & Tess Corona - Talent: Piano
Makenna Weisse - Age 10 - Parents: Dan & Andrea Weisse - Talent: Dance
Evelyn Gunderson - Age 12 - Parents: Grant & Gina Gunderson - Talent: Monologue
Emmagail Frantz - Age 12 - Parents: Christina Ramstad - Talent: Gymnastics
Teagan Fanfuik - Age 12 - Parents: Chad & Mindy Fanfulik - Talent: Dance
Haley Voss - Age 10 - Parents: Richard & Renee Voss - Talent: Gymnastics
Teagan Hovey - Age 10 - Parents: Josh & Amy Hovey - Talent: Dance