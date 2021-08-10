UMN Crookston to give away Golden Ticket during Hershey’s visit Friday, August 20

Submitted by Michelle Christopherson, Director of Outreach and Engagement

UMN Crookston

UMN Crookston is partnering with the Crookston Ox Cart Days festival committee in giving away three golden tickets and Golden Eagle athletic passes during the Community S’mores event Friday, August 20 at 5 p.m. at Downtown Square during Ox Cart Days.

“We wanted to do something fun to further showcase Hershey’s visit to Crookston. We thought, how cool would it be to give away a scholarship, game passes and of course some maroon and gold swag,” said Michelle Christopherson, UMN Crookston’s Director of Outreach and Engagement.

Ox Cart Days summer festival in Crookston has gained national attention from Hershey’s in Pennsylvania following the announcement of their upcoming Community S’mores event and custom fire tables built by high school students in Travis Oliver’s Industrial Technology classes. Hershey’s confirmed they’ll be coming to Crookston with a camera crew to do a story and cover the s’mores event. They’re also planning to bring Hershey’s chocolate.”We already have Minnesota’s best candy store in Crookston, named by WCCO Radio in 2015; aside from Widman’s Candy Shop, this is the next best thing,” Christopherson said.

There will be three golden tickets and UMN Crookston Golden Eagle athletic passes hidden in select S’mores kits. The event is free, the golden tickets will be good for:

• $1,000.00 Golden Eagle Academic Tuition Scholarship for the 2021-2022 school year, this scholarship is transferable, meaning, if you win, you can give it (transfer) it to someone else.

• Golden Eagle Maroon and Gold Package (including apparel and novelties)

• Golden Eagle and Crookston Chamber of Commerce $250.00 chamber bucks

The Community S’mores event requires the purchase of an Ox Cart Button. Buttons are $5 a piece, ages 5 and under FREE. There will be games, parades, fireworks, a car show, pony rides, pageants, tournaments, contests, bouncy houses and entertainment including a street dance, live bands, and so much more! Ox Cart Buttons get patrons into almost all of the on-site events.