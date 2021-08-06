Crookston Summer Library Experience wraps up with Raptor finale

Raptors Rule was the final program

Times Report
Crookston Times

Crookston Public Library's Summer Library Experience (SLE) wrapped up their season with a visit from Headwaters Science Center for a "Raptors Rule" program. Headwaters calls their raptor program "an exciting opportunity to get a close-up view of live raptors and learn about the characteristics that make raptors different from other birds."

Kids learned about the variety of raptors found in Minnesota and their habitats.

The event was sponsored by the CALL Commitee and United Way. The CALL Committee also gave a free book to every child that attended the event.

Kids chose their free book from the CALL Committee
This family was eager to learn about raptors
Stacy Olson, second from right, and kids check out raptor wings
A rep from Headwaters Science Center shows off an owl outside the Crookston Public Library