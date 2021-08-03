UMN Crookston announces August 17 dedication ceremony for the Equine Arena in UTOC

Submitted

Michelle Christopherson - UMN Crookston

The equine arena in the University Teaching and Outreach Center (UTOC) on the University of Minnesota Crookston Campus has been named the Charles H. Casey Equine Arena in honor of the former Chancellor and U of M Regent.

A celebration in Chuck’s honor will be held August 17 at 3 p.m. in the University Teaching and Outreach Center. RSVP is required and must be made prior to August 6 by logging on here or contacting Michelle Christopherson at 218-281-8369 or mchristo@umn.edu

The All-University Honors Committee met and concluded in favor of the nomination by UMN President Emeritus Robert Bruininks, UMN Crookston Chancellor Emeritus Donald Sargeant and current Chancellor Mary Holz-Clause, Assistant to the Chancellor Judith Neppel, retired, former Northwest District Director, Extension, Deb Zak and UMN Crookston Director of Athletics Stephanie Helgeson. This recommendation, approved by the UMN Board of Regents, was approved in February.

During his tenure as Chancellor, the University oversaw the largest on-campus student enrollment and developed a strong budget with reserves for leaner times to come. There was a significant growth of philanthropy and scholarships for needy students during his time of service. He also achieved approval and funding for two residence halls, and a state-of-the-art Wellness Center, which all contributed to an enhanced student experience.