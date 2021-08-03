Fun at Night to Unite on UMN Crookston campus Tuesday

Times Report

Crookston Times

Hundreds of people packed the University of Minnesota Crookston campus mall Tuesday for the annual Night to Unite event. Businesses, nonprofits, organizations, clubs, groups, government, educators and more had booths for the public to visit plus there was entertainment in the form of Walt Keller Memorial Bingo, the city's dunk tank, food trucks, contests and prizes donated by Walmart Crookston.

Awards were also given out to Polk County Public Health, RiverView Health, Alluma, Benedictine Living Community/Villa/Summit, and Altru Health System "In Recognition of the 2020-2021 Hometown Medical Heroes who successfully carried us through the COVID-19 pandemic."

Last year's Night to Unite event in Crookston was cancelled due to the COVID pandemic and the location change was decided after proposed campground construction in Crookston's Central Park.