DCDP looking for help with walkability audit

The Downtown Crookston Development Partnership, Crookston, University of Minnesota Extension, and City of Crookston would like to implement the AARP Walkability Toolkit on the side streets of Ash and Marketplace in Downtown Crookston. They held an event July 31 and are looking for additional helpers to implement the audit by August 13.

"We are hoping to recruit 25-30 Crookston residents to help implement the audit before Aug 13th," said the DCDP. "This side street audit planned by the DCDP will complement the efforts of the City of Crookston and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to bring the main thoroughfares of Main St. and Broadway into ADA compliance by 2030."

"The more perspectives we have walking these streets the better results we will have in our summary report to the DCDP and the City!" they added.

If you are interested in volunteering and have questions as to what is involved to be an audit volunteer, please contact Rani Bhattacharyya at: rani-b@umn.edu, tel: 218-275-3444, by noon By Aug 13th.