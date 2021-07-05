Crookston Farmers Market brings back Pop Club, welcomes new vendors

Crookston Farmers Market returned for the season in June and welcomed back the POP Club (Power of Produce) in July. The POP Club is for attendees ages 0-18 or 65 years of age or older and gives $2 in vouchers for fresh fruits and vegetables.

A new vendor this year, teen Halle Bruggeman, offered frozen fresh strawberries to shoppers July 1 and welcomed POP Club vouchers.

Bruggeman started her stand "Doodle Farms" this season and currently offers fresh strawberries, pickled beets, pickled asparagus, jams (jalapeno, strawberry, strawberry rhubarb, and raspberry), bread (honey wheat, cinnamon swirl and and cranberry wild rice) plus sourdough bread (jalapeno cheddar, garlic cheddar, garlic chive, and garlic dill.)

The Crookston Farmers Market is open Thursdays from 4-6:30 p.m. at the Downtown Square red barn on Ash Street and East Third St. For more info, see their Facebook page.