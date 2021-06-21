Polk County Fair Chocolate Contest accepting entries

Submitted

Yummmmm…. CHOCOLATE! Milk, white, dark, semi – sweet, or bitter – sweet! Take your pick! Hot, cold, soft, hard, creamy or chunky. Cooked, baked, or melted…Chocolate possibilities are endless! If you not only enjoy eating chocolate, but making and/or baking with chocolate as well, we invite you to prepare your most incredible chocolate masterpiece and enter the Polk County Fair Chocolate Contest.

The Chocolate Contest has been a delicious event held every Wednesday evening at the Polk County with a big THANKS to our sponsors which include: IBC Company LLC, Kappes – Leiran Agency, Inc., and Palubicki’s Family Market and Spirits.

This year’s Chocolate Contest will be held Wednesday, July 7th. Entries must be submitted at the Hanson Free Stage by 6:30 pm with judging beginning at 7:00 pm.

Cash prizes will be awarded to the top 3 winners in both adult and youth categories. Adult prizes include: 1st place - $75.00, 2nd place - $50.00, 3rd place - $40.00. Youth prizes include: 1st place - $25.00, 2nd place $20.00, 3rd place - $15.00.

For more details and entry criteria, visit the Polk County Fair website at polkcountyfairfertilemn.com/chocolate-contest or call Zina Ivanov at 612-710-1558.

Can’t wait to see you all there with your Yummy Delicousness!