Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park to be dedicated

The Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park continues to take shape leading up to its dedication celebration.

Last week, the bell tower and bell were delivered and set in place, and the rest of the park pieces were delivered and set up as well. The plans continue to celebrate the dedication Tuesday June 22.

The goal for the park is ever changing and ongoing. All are invited to celebrate and help dedicate the memorial for the veterans and their families. The festivities start at 7 p.m. Feel free to bring a chair so you can enjoy this special evening the veterans in this area have planned.