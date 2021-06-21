DNR Hunter Safety Training classes begin in August at Crookston Gun Club

Times Report

Crookston Times

Department of Natural Resources Hunter Safety Training classes will be held at the Crookston Gun Club starting in August for anyone ages 11 and older. Youth hunters and those planning on hunting out of Minnesota are required to have a Firearm Safety Training Certificate.

Classes will be held August 3, 5, 6, 10, 12, 13, and 14 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with Saturday, August 14 being the field day and test.

For more information and registration, contact Steve Videen - Youth Activities Coordinator - at (218) 289-2115 or email stevevideen@yahoo.com.

The classes are sponsored and conducted by the Crookston Gun Club, West Polk Deer Hunters Association, Bingham Construction, B&F Investments, Northern Sky Bank (now United Valley Bank), Swanson Law, Adams Heating and Cooling, Crookston Eagles Club, Crookston VFW Post 1902, Crookston American Legion Post 20, Longtin Insurance Agency, and Noah Insurance.

The Crookston Gun Club is located one mile north of the University of Minnesota Crookston on Highway 75 and 1/4 mile west at 26251 240th St. SW - Crookston, MN 56716.