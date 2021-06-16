Ohana Shaved Ice served up cold treats Tuesday downtown Crookston

Times Report

Crookston Times

Ohana Shaved Ice food stand was set up downtown on North Broadway Tuesday serving up cold treats during one of the Downtown Crookston Development Partnership’s food truck events which also included Erickson’s Smokehouse of Fertile.

Ohana Shaved Ice will be back in Crookston during Ox Cart Days week in August as a featured food vendor. Visit the DCDP Facebook page for other food truck events and visit www.crookstonoxcartdays.com for more info on the summer festival.