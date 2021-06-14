Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park to be dedicated June 22 in Warren

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park Committee has announced the park dedication date. It will be held on Tuesday, June 22 at 7 p.m.

The dedication of the outdoor portion of the Memorial Park will take place on the west side of the Marshall County Courthouse in Warren.

“This is our chance for Marshall County and the entire surrounding area to come out and show our support and appreciation for the military service our Veterans have given, as well as for those that continue to serve,” said Russ Steer, representing the Marshall County Area Veterans Memorial Park Governing Board.

In addition to the very visible outdoor portion, stakeholders are equally as excited for the creation of a website dedicated to the park.

Within the next couple of weeks, the website will become a reality and will be available to the public. It will be a great way for those within the community as well as those outside the area to visit the Memorial Park virtually. It will feature video and audio recordings of interviews with veterans, and a place to share photos and memories.

It will serve to preserve the history and stories of the service and sacrifice veterans from this area have given for their country, as well as those that carry on that service, Steer said.

The website will reflect on all facets of the park, the outdoor space that serves as a place to contemplate and honor, the educational portion inside the courthouse to help those remember and learn from the history and the website that will grow and expand upon the memories passed down through the generations and the stories that all want to tell, Steer said.

The dedication announcement went on to say:

“The dedication ceremony will be a night of celebration…a night to humbly say thank you…a time to reflect on loved ones who have or are serving and those loved ones we have lost…a time to contemplate on those that have been left at home to wait and worry as their loved ones serve.

“We wish to express our Thanks to everyone for the support that has been given to the Marshall County Area Veterans Park., take time to remember our veterans and when given the change, to say Thank You in person to all those that have made this dream possible.”