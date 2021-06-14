DCDP downtown walk on June 17 will mark the debut of downtown walking trail map

Times Report

Crookston Times

Downtown Crookston Development Partnership leaders on Thursday, June 17 will mark the launch of a Downtown Walking Trail map with a downtown walk, and everyone’s invited.

DCDP Chair Shirley Iverson says the walk will begin at 8:30 a.m., starting at the Main Street Courtyard south of Montague’s Flower Shop, at the corner of North Main and Robert Street.

“We will walk a short trail downtown, approximately 20 minutes, and discuss ideas to promote our historic downtown,” Iverson says.

The map includes a trio of downtown walks that “feature excellent highlights of our community,” she adds.

You can find the map at crookstontimes.com where it will be linked with this article.

The walks vary in length, taking approximately 15, 30 and 45 minutes to complete. The walks “support active living and workplace wellness,” Iverson says.