Crookston Public Library to host Summer Concert June 17

Times Report

Crookston Times

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is celebrating its 60th Anniversary by inviting the community to enjoy a free outdoor concert at the Crookston Public Library on Thursday, June 17 from 6:30-8 p.m.

The concert will feature jazz and blues music for all ages by Anthony Diaz and will be held outside the Crookston Public Library, located at 110 N. Ash St. Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.

Admission is offered free-of-charge thanks to funding from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. The Ellis and Clark Food Truck will be available at the event for those wishing to purchase food and drinks. In case of rain, the concert will be rescheduled to June 24.

About Lake Agassiz Regional Library

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK Sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota.

For more information on this and other LARL events and services, contact the Lake Agassiz Regional Library office at 833-522-5275 or online at www.larl.org.