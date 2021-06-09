RiverView Health Foundation Golf Classic raises more than $20,000

Times Report

Crookston Times

After a year off, due to the pandemic, golfers were happy to participate in Monday’s RiverView Foundation Golf Classic. Nineteen teams teed off for a good cause at the June 7 event held at Minakwa Golf Course.

More than $20,000 was raised to be used for prostate screening and to enhance and complete artwork projects in and around the new facility.

To date, the Golf Classic has brought in nearly $370,000 in its 16-year history to fund priority projects at RiverView Health.

Taking the top spot in the event was the team of Garrett Borowicz, Widseth Smith & Nolting; Bill Anderson, American Federal Bank; Justin Cameron, Crookston Building Center; and, Nate Smith, Crookston/Fosston Eye Clinic.

Kelly Beiswenger and Ethan Magsam won the longest putt contest; closest to the pin winners were Ashley Cameron and Justin Cameron.

The Foundation Board would like to thank everyone who made the event possible, especially the major sponsors: Consulting Radiologists, ASI Signage Innovations, Glen and Marlys Finkenbinder, USI Insurance Services, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, New Horizon Foods, Dr. Colin and Lorianne Fennell, CL Linfoot Company, Lunseth Plumbing and Heating, Magnet Solutions/ARS, and D-S Beverages Inc.

For more information on projects through the Foundation, contact Foundation Director Randy Schoenborn at 281-9249 or rschoenborn@riverviewhealth.org.