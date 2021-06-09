Busy summer of services and more planned at Trinity Lutheran Church

Times Report

Trinity Lutheran Church in Crookston is open for worship and other events and the general public is invited. Those not fully vaccinated are asked to please wear a facemask, Pastor Gregory Isaacson said in a release sent to the Times.

Trinity shares in a collaborative relationship with First Presbyterian Church in Crookston, offering a number of summer Sunday worship opportunities. In Crookston you can attend a 9 a.m. service at Trinity or a 10:30 a.m. service at First Presbyterian. Also offered is an 11 a.m. service at Trinity Point on Maple Lake, south of Mentor.

Trinity is also offering an evening of food, music, and fellowship on the third Wednesday of the month in the church parking lot. Joe’s Diner will be offering food for purchase starting at 5 p.m. Professional musicians will add to the gathering at 6 p.m. Bring a portable chair. The first Wednesday gathering will be June 16.

Trinity Point is open to the general public. All visitors will register with the site director when you arrive and a donation is requested if you are not a Trinity member.

Trinity Point is a summer satellite ministry of Trinity Lutheran. Facilities include a beach, grass picnic area, bathhouse, and playground. The shelter with a small kitchen is available for rental. Camping at Trinity Point is reserved for active members of Trinity Lutheran.

More on first Wednesday event

Et Tu will perform at Trinity Lutheran June 16

The public is invited to an evening of food, music and fellowship at the Trinity Lutheran Church parking lot on Wednesday, June 16. Food for purchase is served at 5 p.m. Music starts at 6 p.m.

Et Tu is an acoustic duo made for those who love sweet harmonies and artful songwriting. They sing songs packed with meaning and melody, from traditional to modern, regardless of genre. Terry Ruud (guitar) and Crystal Jensen (penny whistle, melodica) have been singing together since 2003 as founding members of The Cat Sank Trio, a long-standing eclectic folk group in the Fargo-Moorhead area. You may recognize Terry from his days with The Back Behind the Barn Boys, a nationally touring country band.