Benedictine Crookston to celebrate summer solstice with June 22 event

Times Report

Crookston Times

Benedictine Living Community - Crookston and The SUMMIT will be observing the Summer Solstice (first day of summer and longest day of the year) June 22 by celebrating their longest serving SUMMIT staff.

The public is invited to celebrate Tuesday, June 22 from 1-4 p.m. by driving up the SUMMIT ramp and receiving a glass of cold lemonade and a cookie by some of these loyal, committed long time employees.

“Please feel free to join us for lemonade and a cookie...you don't even need to get out of your car,” said Benedictine Crookston in a media release. “Stay cool and hydrated!”