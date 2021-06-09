After virtual event in 2020, Teambacker Golf Classic returns July 16

Times Report

Crookston Times

The UMN Crookston Teambacker Golf Classic Presented by Altru will be held at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston on Friday, July 16. The 31st annual golf scramble is a five-person team athletic scholarship fundraiser.

“The Golf Classic Presented by Altru is one of UMC Teambackers most successful fundraising events each year”, said Associate Development Director Derek Martin. “Each year the winning team is awarded the Altru Cup.”

If you are interested in competing for the Cup, visit z.umn.edu/teambackergc. If you’re interested in becoming a UMN Crookston Teambacker contact Martin at 281-8346 or derekm@umn.edu.

UMN Crookston Teambackers is the fundraising arm that directly supports Golden Eagle Athletics at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The goal of Teambackers is to help build an athletic program that will provide a sense of pride, tradition, and legacy in our community, region, and state. Consider becoming a member or purchasing a raffle ticket.

“During the Golf Classic we too are going to be drawing the winners of the 2021 Teambacker Raffle,” Martin noted. “We have $5,000 in cash prizes and other great prizes to give away and only 300 tickets up for grabs.”

Andrea Weisse, Teambacker Board president, encourages everyone to stop out and show their maroon and gold spirit. “Many are ready for the social aspect of this event; we are excited about a new season and by bringing the community together we hope to share the Teambacker story,” she said.

“Golfer or not, come on out and celebrate the maroon and gold, consider a donation towards a scholarship for student athletes,” Martin added. “After hosting the Golf Classic virtually last year, we are excited to host our event in person again this year.”

As in year’s past, the Golf Classic will once again have the hole-in-one contest on hole four with a $25,000 grand prize. The hole-in-one contest is sponsored by Brost Chevrolet, Noah Insurance, and McKinnon Company.

Aaron Horak of Farmers Insurance will be the food sponsor. Thrivent Financial representatives Aaron Meyer and Garret Kollin will be game sponsors this year.

Contact Martin to discuss other sponsorship opportunities for this event.