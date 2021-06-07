Libraries announce "Tales & Trails" Summer Library Experience for youth ages 0-18

Times Report

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is bringing an exploration-themed Summer Library Experience to youth ages 0-18 to communities in Becker, Clay, Clearwater, Mahnomen, Norman, Polk, and Wilkin counties. Beginning June 1, youth can read to win great prizes as well as attend outdoor events in celebration of the tales and trails of the region.

Those interested in participating are encouraged to stop by their local library or LINK Site or track their reading virtually using the Beanstack app (download the app at larl.org/explore/kids). Information about the program and event lists are available at larl.org/explore.

The program will be offered from June 1-July 31 at libraries and LINK Sites in the following communities: Ada, Bagley, Barnesville, Breckenridge, Climax, Crookston, Detroit Lakes, Fertile, Fosston, Hawley, Mahnomen, McIntosh and Moorhead. LARL’s LINK sites are found in Cormorant, Frazee, Gonvick, Halstad, Hendrum, Lake Park, Rothsay, Twin Valley and Ulen.

FISH PAINTING

The Crookston Public Library will host an event for youth on Wednesday, June 16 at 2 p.m. A staff member from Red River State Recreation Area will share about the six senses experienced by fish followed by a fish art activity using Gyotaku, the Japanese art of fish painting. This event is offered free-of-charge at the Crookston Public Library, which is located at 110 N. Ash St.

NEW LAPTOP KITS

The Crookston Public Library is introducing a service perfect for those wishing to bring both technology and wireless Internet connectivity outside the library and to community members homes. The Crookston Public Library is now offering the option to borrow a laptop kit containing a Chromebook laptop computer and a wireless Internet hotspot.

"The laptop kits are a great resource for everyone," said Chris Boike, director of the Crookston Public Library. "However, they are exceptionally helpful for job seekers and those wishing to use technology to advance their careers. We're also confident that these laptop kits can connect individuals with educational and housing resources. The possibilities are endless!"

Laptop kits, which are available free-of-charge, can be reserved by visiting larl.org/chromebooks and can be picked up at the Crookston Public Library. Kits can be borrowed for 14 days and include a Chromebook laptop, wireless Internet hotspot, mouse and getting started guides.

Laptop kits are provided in part thanks to funding from the CARES Act. The Crookston Public Library also offers access to a number of public computers which can be used in the library, as well as faxing, scanning and printing services.

LARL

Lake Agassiz Regional Library is a consolidated public library system comprised of 13 branch libraries and nine LINK sites serving the residents of seven counties in northwest Minnesota. More information is available at www.larl.org.