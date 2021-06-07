Music students gather at the Eagles for piano recital

Times Report

Christina Ramstad’s piano students performed at a recital Sunday at the Crookston Eagles Club for their friends and families in their first in-person recital in over a year due to COVID-19 restrictions. Their winter recital was individually recorded and shared virtually.

Ramstad’s 20 students, preschool age to middle school, performed modern classics like “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” and “Twinkle Twinkle Little Star”, and each played two to three songs.

After the recital the students enjoyed homemade cupcakes and a gift.