Golden Link Senior Center upcoming events

Crookston Times

The Golden Link Senior Center - 324 North Main Street - has a few upcoming events for their members and the public.

• Ice Cream Social - Tuesday, June 8 from 2-4 p.m. For $2 each you can choose from a sundae (hot fudge, butterscotch or strawberry), malt (vanilla or chocolate) or root beer float.

• Rummage Sale - Friday, June 11 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, June 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Flag Ceremony - Monday, June 14 at 5 p.m. There will be a free meal for veterans and one guest following the ceremony. The meal will be $6 for others.