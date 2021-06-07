7th Annual Fertile Car Show Saturday, June 12

Times Report

A full day of events is planned for the Fertile Car Show, which will be held Saturday, June 12 in downtown Fertile.

“Back for Fun in ’21” is the theme.

This is the seventh Car Show to be hosted in Fertile and in previous years there have been between 150 and 200 cars on display as well as many other activities for the entire family throughout the day.

This year’s event kicks off with a pancake breakfast hosted by the Fertile Early Childhood Initiative as a fundraiser for future projects. Free will donations will be accepted and the breakfast will run from 8 a.m. through noon at the Fire Hall.

The craft and vendor show begins at 9 a.m. in downtown and will run until 3 p.m. Cit- wide rummage sales will be held throughout town during the day. There will be several food vendors available downtown throughout the day’s activities. FFA Fun run details are being finalized, watch for updates on Facebook!

Car registration will be from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the Car Show running from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All types of vehicles are invited and welcome to register for the show including cars, pickups, tractors, motorcycles and trucks. Registration is $10 per vehicle. Awards will be given in the categories of Best Work in Progress, Best Chrome, Best Muscle Car, Most Creative Paint Job, Best Convertible.

A costume contest will be held this year from 11 am to 2 pm with registration from 10 to 11. This contest is a chance for ladies and gents to put on their favorite retro style outfit and get all “done up” in their favorite time period clothing and accessories. There will be two age categories, 0 to 14 and 15 plus. Winners will be announced at 2:30.

The crowd favorite frozen t-shirt contest begins at 2 p.m. and produces lots of fun entertainment. A dozen participants, who will be chosen by random drawing, will work at thawing and opening a frozen balled up t-shirt to see who can be the first to put on their shirt. There is no entry fee for this contest and all participants will get to keep their Car Show t-shirt.

Games to Go out of Fargo will be here with three inflatable bouncy houses and obstacle courses in addition to yard Jenga and Connect Four. These games will be set up in Cannon Park and will be free of charge.

Prizes for the costume and frozen t-shirt contests are being provided by the Fertile Community Club. First place will get $25 in scrip money; second will get $15 in scrip, with third place getting $10 in scrip. Scrip money can be used the same as cash at all Fertile businesses.

To round out the day’s events The Other Place will be having a street dance from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

For questions about any of the Car Show events, contact Lisa or Stacy at the City of Fertile by phone at 218 945-3136 or by email at fertile@gvtel.com. Pre-registration forms for the Car Show are available on the City website at www.cityoffertile.org.