2021 Ox Cart Days buttons now available

Times Report

Crookston Times

Crookston Ox Cart Days festival buttons are now available at Hugo’s Family Marketplace for $5 each for this year’s events August 16-22, 2021. Festival chair Jess Bengtson says the minute the buttons arrived and were picked up from Erickson’s Embroidery they were sorted and set out for sale.

The committee hopes they will sell out so they can continue to increase the festival’s presence and bring in new visitors and entertainment for years to come.

Ox Cart Days committee members will also have buttons for sale or those wanting to purchase buttons can get a hold of festival leaders on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, their website www.crookstonoxcartdays.com, email crookstonoxcartdays@gmail.com or call/text 701-610-6454.

This year’s festival boasts an impressive 70+ events with all ages in mind. New events include the Mark Anderson Memorial Comedy Open Mic Night August 17, Dewey Thorbeck Book Signing, University of Minnesota Crookston UTOC Arena dedication and Ox Cart Days Road Rally August 18; circus-themed entertainment with trapeze artists, fire dancers, stilt walkers, balloon artist and cotton candy August 19; United Way of Crookston Beach Bash, Minneschlagen Tournament, “Loon” movie premiere at the Grand Theatre, and Community S’mores with fire tables designed by Travis Oliver and Crookston High School students August 20; Goat Yoga, National Guard Rock Climbing Wall, Blue Line Club Drop and Shoot Fun Booth, and Street Dance with rock tribute band Snake Oil August 21; and ATV/UTV Mud Run August 22. Returning favorites include Taste of Crookston, Summer Arts Safari Youth Theater, Little Miss/Junior Miss/Miss Crookston/Miss Tootsie pageants, Hugo’s Supermarket Sweep, Ice Cream Social, Veteran’s Recognition Ceremony, Medallion Hunt, Food Truck Fest, Rib Fest, Kids Tractor Pull, C-Town Mini Golf, Lip Sync Contest, Pancake Breakfast at the fire hall, Ox Cart Run, Art/Craft/Vendor Show, Classic Cruisers Car Show, Kid’s/Torchlight Parade, Build a Buddy Workshop, Video Games on the Big Screen, Grocery Bingo, Wood-Fired Pizza & Outdoor Concert, pony rides, bounce houses, fireworks, the 2020 favorite Kids Lemonade Stand Contests, and so much more.

The festival is brought to you by many generous community sponsors including platinum sponsors Adams Heating & Cooling, City of Crookston, Crookston Eye Clinic, Bremer Bank, Hugo’s Family Marketplace, KROX Radio, Crookston Times, Crookston Aquatic Boosters, Crookston Housing & Economic Development Authority and Crookston High School Industrial Technology students and Travis Oliver.

To see the full schedule of events, lists of sponsors, and for more information, visit www.crookstonoxcartdays.com.