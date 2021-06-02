UMN Crookston Teambackers: Raffle and golf events taking place

Times Report

Crookston Times

Tickets are on sale now for the UMN Crookston Teambackers 2021 Scholarship drive raffle.

“Raising these funds is such an important part of what helps create opportunities to enhance the athletic experience for our athletes, fans and the community,” explained Andrea Weisse, Teambacker Board president.

The raffle will benefit the UMC Teambacker Endowed Scholarship, which has awarded more than $60,000 to student-athletes over the years.

“It’s been a unique time and we are eager to continue serving student-athletes with athletic scholarships, upgrades to our facilities and of course equipment, '' said Associate Development Director Derek Martin.

UMN Crookston Teambackers have been building a tradition of impact with contributions from hundreds of supporters.

Martin added that funds raised by Teambackers have helped the University of Minnesota Crookston Athletic Department create a new indoor golf practice facility, upgrade Lysaker Gymnasium and the UMN Crookston baseball facility, and have provided thousands of dollars toward athletic scholarships.

Three-hundred tickets will be sold for the cash drawing to be held July 16. First prize is $2,500, second prize is $1,500 and two $500 dollar cash awards will be drawn. You don’t need to be present to win.

Other prizes can be found at the Teambackers website, which you’ll find at https://goldeneaglesports.com/sports/2021/1/28/teambacker-raffle.aspx

If you are interested in becoming a Teambacker and would like to join in making a difference in Golden Eagle Athletics, contact Martin at 281-8346 or derekm@umn.edu.

Mark Olsonawski Scholarship Golf Tournament June 10 in Hallock, Teambacker Golf Classic July 16 at Minakwa in Crookston

UMN Crookston Teambackers will host the Mark Olsonawski Endowed Scholarship Golf Tournament Thursday, June 10 at Two Rivers Golf Course in Hallock, Minn. All net proceeds from the tournament will benefit scholarships at the University of Minnesota Crookston. The event is 18 holes of four-man Texas Scramble Tournament format. Registration is at 9 a.m. with a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

The Mark Olsonawski Scholarship is awarded to a UMN Crookston student participating in ACHA hockey from the northwest Minnesota or northeast North Dakota region. To date, more than $24,000 has been awarded from the endowment.

Olsonawski is a 1999 graduate of UMN Crookston in plant industries management. He was named All-American in football in 1998 and held career records for rushing yards, career receptions, and touchdowns. Olsonawski was also a standout on the UMN Crookston Hockey team from 1995-1999. He currently works and lives in Moorhead, Minn.

In addition, golfers are encouraged to participate in the upcoming UMC Teambacker Golf Classic presented by Altru Health System to be held Friday, July 16 at Minakwa Golf Course in Crookston.

To sign up, visit z.umn.edu/teambackergc or contact Derek Martin for more information regarding either golf tournament at derekm@umn.edu.