Small Town Saturday June 5 in Climax will celebrate first settlers

The community of Climax will hold its 21st annual “Small Town Saturday” with the theme “Celebrating 150 Years First Settlers” this Saturday, June 5.

The day will include a 9 a.m. bike/hike/run at the log cabin site, a Small Town Market on Main Street from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., pottery by Ken Omondson, with 150th commemorative mugs, a Parade and Kiddie Parade at noon on Main, a Car Show from 12:30 to 4 p.m. on Main, and a Tractor Pull from 1 to 4 p.m. south of the post office. Other activities include a merry-go-ride, dunk tank, fire truck rides, farm animal display, bean-bag toss and a potato-sack race.

Food and other refreshments will be served by several businesses, agencies and organizations, beginning at 11 a.m.

The day will wrap up with a program honoring First Settlers at 4:30 p.m. at the log cabin site, a Talent Show at 5 p.m. and a Bonfire at 8 p.m. (all at the log cabin site). Then, from 8 p.m. to midnight, a Spokely 150th Dance will be held in the Spokely Potato Warehouse, with music provided by Jacked Up.