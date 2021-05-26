Ag Academy: Passion to Career to be held in June

Times Report

Crookston Times

This summer, Minnesota 4-H and FFA will co-host a series of day camps for Minnesota youth.

Ag Academy: Passion to Career is for fifth to eighth graders and will be held at the University of Minnesota Crookston campus on June 22, 23, and 24.

The UMN Crookston campus resides in region one (FFA)/northwestern counties of Minnesota (4-H).

Each day camp will have different activities and topics connected to careers in ag.

Youth are welcome to attend one, two or all three days.

Here are some sample topics:

Tuesday, June 22

• Ag Education/Extension

• Animal Science

• Biotechnology

Wednesday, June 23

• Emerging Technology (drones)

• Ag Communications and Business

• Food Science

Thursday, June 24

• Plant Science

• Ag Power, Structural, Technical

• Natural Resources/Environmental Sciences

To learn more and register visit: z.umn.edu/AgAcademy