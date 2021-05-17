Free summer food service program starts June 7, in need of volunteers

Times Report

A free “Eat United” Summer Food Service program will take place once again this summer in Crookston, and with the COVID-19 pandemic still lingering, as was the case in 2020 it will be conducted in “grab and go” fashion to prevent large numbers of people from congregating in close quarters.

Free meals will be provided to everyone from age 0-18 on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be distributed from the main entrance of Highland School.

The initiative is being made possible by the USDA, Crookston Public Schools and United Way of Crookston.

The program will be conducted Monday through Thursday each week from June 7 to July 29, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

How it works

• Drive to the front of Highland. Walk to the main entrance. A school employee will meet you at the doors. The school employee will ask how many meals you need. Children do not need to be present in order to pick up the meals. You will receive one breakfast and one lunch for each child 18 years and younger requesting a meal. If you will not be eating these items immediately, you are encouraged to refrigerate for later consumption.

Participants will be asked to follow CDC and MDH guidelines while picking up meals, including wearing a mask and practicing social distancing.

Volunteers needed

Anna Ogaard-Brekken, food services director for Crookston Public Schools, says the Summer Food Service program needs volunteers. She’s reaching out to various agencies and organizations seeking their help, but stresses that help is welcome from anyone who’s interested.

Ogaard-Brekken is seeking one to two volunteers per day to donate one week of service. The hope is that volunteers would be able to help during the entire 90 minutes that meals are distributed, but she says any time volunteers can contribute is welcome.

Any individual or group interested in volunteering may contact Ogaard-Brekken at 281-5313 ext. 7 or annaogaard@isd593.org.