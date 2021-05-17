Final food distribution event May 22

Times Report

Crookston Times

A series of large, free food-distribution events in Crookston, which commenced when the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing and has continued as the need has continued, will wrap up on Saturday, May 22 with what organizers say will be the final distribution held in Crookston.

Food will be distributed in the Crookston High School parking lot beginning at 9:30 a.m. Saturday and will continue until all of the food boxes are gone. Similar to previous food-distribution events, it will be drive-through in nature, with people not having to exit their vehicles.

Harvest Church Crookston, Trinity Lutheran Church, the CHS LEO Club are coordinating the event, in partnership with Farmers to Families.

Each family will receive a box or boxes – depending on the size of the family – of food containing fresh produce, dairy items/milk, and meat/protein.

Everyone is welcome. There is no paperwork and there are no eligibility guidelines. Organizers suggest that those wanting a box get in line prior to 9:30 a.m. to assure that they get one.

Anyone with questions can contact Harvest Church at 281-2264 or Trinity Lutheran at 281-4276. More information can also be found on Facebook, at https://www.facebook.com/harvestchurchcrookston.