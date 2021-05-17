2021 Ox Cart Days full festival in the works

Times Report

The Ox Cart Days committee is bringing back fun in ’21 with a full festival planned for August 16-22 in Crookston. They welcome both new and returning events including fan favorites such as the Torchlight Parade and Rib Fest plus a street dance with rock tribute band Snake Oil.

Festival buttons will again be $5 each with kids under five getting in for free thanks to their generous sponsors, says chair Jess Bengtson. Buttons will be available in June exclusively at Hugo’s Family Marketplace or through a committee member.

On the festival website, www.crookstonoxcartdays.com, visitors will find an almost-completed schedule with 60+ different events - something for everyone each day of the week.

Some of the highlights include:

Monday - Taste of Crookston and the start of the Kid’s Lemonade Stand Contests

Tuesday - Little Miss and Junior Miss Crookston pageants, plus a cookout and Supermarket Sweep contest at Hugo’s

Wednesday - Crookston Gun Club lunch and demo, plus a variety of events and dedications at the University of Minnesota Crookston UTOC Arena - soon to be named for former Chancellor Charles Casey

Thursday - Circus-themed evening on Ash Street downtown with trapeze artists, fire dancers and stilt walkers, Rib Fest and more

Friday - United Way of Crookston Beach Bash with band “Island Time”, beer and wine tasting, a Crookston native’s movie premiere at the Grand Theatre, plus Miss Crookston Scholarship and Miss Tootsie pageants

Saturday - Goat Yoga, Art/Craft/Vendor Show, Car Show, Parade, Street Dance, and Fireworks

Sunday - Mud Run and Water Wars

Interested in hosting an event or becoming a sponsor? Email crookstonoxcartdays@gmail.com, call or text 701-610-6454 or send them a message on their website or social media.