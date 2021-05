Times Report

The Polk County Historical Society, emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic like everyone, will introduce everyone to “an old friend” with an open house at the Polk County Museum on Thursday, May 13 from 5 to 8 p.m.

The museum is located at 719 East Robert Street.

“If history were taught in the form of stories, it would never be forgotten,” the PCHS states in its event announcement.