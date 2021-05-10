Crookston Firefighter Association Mother’s Day Raffle results

Times Report

Crookston Times

The Crookston Firefighters Association held their Mother’s Day raffle drawing Sunday at the Crookston Inn and named five winners. The money raised went in to the Association’s fire truck fund.

The winners were:

• Mark Ecklund - $5,000

• John Perreault - $600

• Jenny Perreault - $600

• Kate Overgaard - $600

• Larissa Kurpius-Brock - $600

The Times attended the raffle drawing and posted a video of the announcements on Facebook Live.